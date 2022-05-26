ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about something that has probably happened to all of us one way or another. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime and good morning, my name is Victor and I had to email you this morning for some quick advice. I was driving to work this morning and I get around the block from my house when I get cut off and almost hit by another car. I held my horn down and then flew by the car and used a hand gesture in a fit of rage. When I looked in the rearview mirror I realized that it was my neighbor who is 82 years old and probably didn’t even realize she cut me off. She had a shocked look on her face when I looked in the rearview and I wondered if she saw that it was me. Now I don’t know what to do. Should I approach her after work today or should I just wait to see if she comes over to talk to me? I feel really bad about it and haven’t even told my wife yet because I don’t want her to yell at me about it. What do you think I should do? ~ Victor

We’ve probably all had this happen to us. I’ve never used a hand gesture, but I have honked at people who cut me off, and I’ve probably accidentally cut other people off. I think Victor should go over to his neighbor’s house and explain it was a bad morning for him, apologize and then let it go. That’s what I would do anyway.

