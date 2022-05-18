ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren and it’s about some family drama. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have a major dilemma. My daughter is graduating college later this month and the whole family is excited, but it’s also brought up a bit of family drama. See, she only gets three tickets for graduation and they are going to me, my ex-husband (her father), and her younger sister. We are having a graduation party after and everyone in the family is invited, and most people are fine with that. But the issue is her father’s now-wife, who he’s only been married to for a year, is insisting she should be the one to get the third ticket. She keeps calling me and hounding me, and even though I’ve confronted my ex about it, he won’t stop her. Finally, I blew up at her and told her graduation is only for family and she isn’t family, and now she’s angry, my ex is angry, and both are threatening not to come to the party. Honestly, at this point I don’t even care but I feel bad for my daughter. Am I handling this wrong? How would you have handled it? Does my ex’s wife have a right to be at the graduation? I need some good advice. Thanks. ~ Lauren

Wow, this is tough. I think the decision that was made early on was the right one. Her daughter’s three tickets should go to her mom, her dad, and her little sister. The new wife of her dad can meet them after the actual graduation ceremony I think it was up to the dad to do the right thing, and since he didn’t, it’s putting pressure on Lauren. If those two are going to act like children, it only hurts Lauren’s daughter.

