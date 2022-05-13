ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carly, and it’s about Mother’s Day and gifts. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a quick dilemma and I was really upset about something that happened and I hope you can talk about it. I belong to a book club with a group of friends. We meet every week. It’s more about getting together and talking and having some wine, but we also read books. Well this past week when we got together, one of the women decided to celebrate Mother’s Day, which was sweet. Except I didn’t get a gift. I’m recently widowed and I never had any children. I do have a cat and a dog, but officially I’m not a mother. Well, everyone else in the group got a nice box of chocolates, but there was nothing for me. The woman who brought the gifts explained that since it was a celebration of Mother’s Day and I wasn’t a mother, that’s why no gift for me. I felt so awkward. Do you think this was right? I know I’m not a mom, but I felt so hurt being left out. Am I overreacting? What do you think? Thanks. ~ Carly

I don’t think Carly is overreacting. Sure, she’s not an “official” mother, but I’m sure she’s maternal. Not only that, leaving just one person out is hurtful. At least in my opinion.

What do you think? Let’s help Carly out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.