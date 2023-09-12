ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is the most serious one we’ve ever had. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My husband had an affair ten years ago. His infidelity almost destroyed our marriage. We had two young daughters at the time, and it took a separation and years of therapy for us to save what we had. I feel like I made the right choice and for eight years I feel like I have the husband and family that I have always dreamed of. Just last week, my husband shares with me a social media message from his former mistress. She is in hospice and will likely pass in a week. She asked to see my husband. At first, I said absolutely not. But then I had a change of heart. I gave my husband one hour to go and see her. When he came back, he shared that she was all alone, as her parents are both gone and so is her only sibling. He said it was really sad. He asked if he could go back and visit her until she passes. I said, “absolutely not.” My husband thinks I am being cold. Am I? Thank you. Sharon

I don’t like to judge anyone, but I would hope that Sharon would have a change of heart and let her husband go back and be with the woman. I understand the anger, but I hope she can move past it. What do you think? Let’s help Sharon out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.