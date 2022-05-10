ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ken. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question about what is appropriate at the gym. I was at my local fitness center recently doing my thing on the treadmill. I go four days a week and I always use the same treadmill. Sure it’s habit, but I’m comfortable there and I feel like it helps my workout. While I was using this particular treadmill, a woman interrupted my workout. She asked me if I would switch treadmills so she could use it, because it was next to her two friends. I kindly said no, that I was sorry, but I had been working on this treadmill for the past 15 minutes and would finish up within the next half hour. This woman became furious. She started yelling at me, saying what difference did it make what treadmill I was on since I was alone. Why can’t she be next to her friends. I had airpods on so I tried to ignore her, but she kept going on and on. She called me some nasty names and finally used the treadmill at the end of the row. I told some of my friends about it, and they said I should have moved. They said she was wrong to overreact, but that I should have moved so she could be with her friends. I couldn’t believe it. So I want to know what you guys think. Thanks Jaime ~ Ken

I have had someone ask me to move treadmills with them, and I did. Though if I’m being honest, I wasn’t thrilled about it because I was in the middle of my workout. I don’t think Ken did anything wrong.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.