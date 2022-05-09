ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dating. Here’s the email I received.

Good morning Jaime, this is Shelly and I’m a fan and had to tell you about a first date I went on the other night. So I met the guy on Match and decided to jump right in and go on a dinner date with him. I got dressed very nice and was actually excited about it, till we got to the restaurant. It was a BUFFET! When he pulled into the parking lot I thought it was a joke but it wasn’t, he really brought me to a buffet on a first date. Not only that, everyone there knew his name because he’s a regular. He wouldn’t stop talking about how it was his favorite restaurant. I barely ate anything and when the date was over I couldn’t wait to get home. If it weren’t for alcohol I don’t know how I would have gotten through the date at all. Now this guy keeps texting me and I didn’t text him back for a while, but he kept on texting. So I finally sent him a quick text that said “I don’t like buffets.” He wrote back “what does that mean?” But I’m not answering him back. Shouldn’t that be the end of it? Don’t you think that was a loser move? Thanks ~ Shelley

Wow, well, I probably wouldn’t be thrilled with a buffet for a first date, but I don’t think I would write the guy off or call him a loser for it. I would try to make the best of it and get to know him. Just because he eats at buffets doesn’t mean he isn’t a nice guy. That’s my take anyway.

