ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about what’s appropriate for teenagers. Here’s the email I got from a single dad.

Hi Jaime this is Ben and I have a question: “Would you let your teenagers play beer pong if the cups were filled with soda?” I’m asking because I did so and posted a picture of it on Facebook and now everyone is either laughing about it or telling me I’m setting a bad example for my kids. I even heard from one of the parents of a friend of my sons. This weekend, I was trying to keep them all occupied and thought this would be fun. They had a great time and loved it, they didn’t even know it was a drinking game. So was I wrong or right or both? What do you think? I’ll be listening. ~ Ben

Boy this is tough! But I think it was fine. The kids seemingly didn’t know that it was a drinking game, and it was just soda they were drinking. Who said you can’t play with soda. I think Ben was being very creative.

