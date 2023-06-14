ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about bad hair days. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, This is Shannon and I’m emailing you because I love the show and feel like you can use this as a social dilemma. So I got a really bad haircut on Saturday and spent most of my weekend trying to fix it. It’s a little better but I wasn’t ready to go out with it yet so I called in sick to work on Monday to go to a different salon to get professional help. My husband thinks I’m overreacting but I feel like it was necessary to take the day. Do you think I’m overreacting for taking a day off to have my bad haircut fixed? Do you think it’s okay to call in sick for this reason. My husband says I’m abusing the system. What do you think? Thanks so much. Shannon

Well, I think it’s a little bit of an abuse of the system. Bad hair days are no fun, and we’ve all had them, but I would never call out sick from work because of one. I’d kind of just make a joke about it and roll on. What about you? Do you think Shannon abused the system? Was she wrong to call out? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.