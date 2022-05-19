ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from MaryAnn and it’s about eating out with friends. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I had something happen the other day when I went out to dinner with friends and I had to write to you about it. The group of people I went out with are coworker friends, meaning we’re not really close friends. We work together and enjoy each other’s company but usually, we don’t hang out outside of the office. It was someone’s birthday so that’s why we went out. Anyway, while we were all eating and talking, one of my “friend coworkers” reached over and grabbed some fries off my plate. She didn’t ask, she just took some. It took me by surprise. I don’t know her that well, and I would NEVER do that. It wasn’t like I was done eating either, we were all in the middle of our meals. She did it a few more times before the meal was over. I was not happy about it. I like to share, but not without someone asking and especially not like that, with someone putting their fingers in my food. I didn’t say anything, but now I feel like I should have. Should I say something now? What would you have done in that situation? Hope you can help me out. Thanks so much! ~ MaryAnn

Personally, I probably would have made a joke, saying something like, “hey stop stealing my fries”, or “just ask if you want some” But that’s me. Let’s help MaryAnn out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.