ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tonya and it’s about dealing with someone who was being rude at a party. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I had a nice party with my family and some close friends recently. I recently redid my backyard and wanted to share that with the people I love. Well, my sister and her family came, along with my 23 year old nephew Jack. While everyone at the party was enjoying each other and playing games with one another, Jack sat in the corner on his phone. Several times, I asked him to put his phone down to come and hang out with us, and he kind of blew me off. After asking him a few more times, I finally asked him to leave. He was being rude and he was old enough to know better. He looked shocked, but I meant it, so he got up and left. Now my sister is upset with me, but I think I did the right thing. He needs to learn that is inappropriate behavior…he’s 23, not 12. Do you think I was wrong? Should I apologize, or should he? Thanks for the help. Tonya

Well, I understand how Tonya feels but I would not have kicked him out. I would have made several comments to him though and told him he was being rude. I think they both need to apologize. That’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help Tonya out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.