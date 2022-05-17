ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is all about driver’s licenses. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I’m writing because it’s time for me to renew my driver’s license. All of my friends continue to use the same photo that they had taken 20 years ago. I think it’s ridiculous. The fact is we all look different than we did 20 years ago, but they still use the same photo. They want to keep that young look, but some of them don’t even look that way anymore. And the ones who do change it, get all dolled up like a glamour shot. It’s crazy. I happily am going to get a new photo taken but they keep getting on me to just leave it alone or to get all dressed up for it. What do you think? Do you keep your same photo, do you get all made up for a new one or do you get a new one taken just looking like you on a regular day when it’s time to renew your license? I’m so interested to hear what everyone does. Thanks so much ~ Laura

Well, I’ll say this. I did leave the photo I had for quite some time…not because I wanted to look young, but because I was too lazy to change it…LOL. But two years ago when I renewed I took a new picture, and no I was far from dolled up…LOL. So no, I don’t need to try to look younger in that photo.

What about you? Do you like taking a new photo, or do you just leave the same one?