ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry, and it’s about cheating. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Let me start by saying I love my wife, and I believe she loves me. That being said, we have been having the same argument for a year now. My wife has a good friend who is a man. I know him, he’s a nice guy. I don’t believe he has any desire to be with my wife. He’s been with other people on and off for the past few years. That being said, they always make plans to go out together. Sometimes, she thinks of him first before asking me if it’s something I want to do. Most of the time it isn’t, and she probably knows that, but still, don’t you think I should always be her first ask for anything that involves something she specifically wants to do, whether it’s a hike, or a concert or a dinner? Or am I being too controlling? My feelings get hurt, and sometimes I think she enjoys his company more than mine. Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime. And yes my wife knows I sent this email. Barry

I understand how Barry feels. We all want to be number one in our relationships with our spouses or partners. I don’t think his wife is doing anything untoward, but the fact that it hurts his feelings needs to be addressed by his wife. If for no other reason than to reassure him. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.