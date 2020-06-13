SNUG calls for end to gun violence after 18-year-old dies in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Friday, at the corner of River Street and 101st, which was the scene of a shooting just two days ago, members of Albany and Troy’s SNUG program stood holding up signs and handing out pamphlets, calling for an end to gun violence.

“There’s been a spike of incidents throughout Troy lately,” explained Asaushea Wallace, Program Supervisor of Troy SNUG.

That recent increase in violence includes last Friday’s homicide. Donnovan Clayton, 18, was walking in the area of Swift and 6th Avenue in Troy, when he was struck and killed by a bullet. According to Troy police, he was not the intended target of the shooter, and is believed to have been simply walking home.

“When we speak about the young man who lost his life, you should never lose your life walking home from the store. You should never lose your life coming home from playing basketball, whatever it may be. So we want to bring awareness that there are too many innocent victims being shot in Troy,” stated Jerome Brown, Program Manager of Albany and Troy SNUG.

According to Brown, One of the goals of the SNUG program is to help teach community members how to talk amongst each other and show respect to help prevent other lives from being lost.

“When I say respect, I’m not talking about general kindness,” explained Brown.” When I say respect, I mean respecting another one’s opinion. You have to respect another one’s opinion and you have to communicate. A lot of times, violence happens because people are not communicating.”

The advocates said they want young people to know they are not alone, and they can always turn to them for help.

“I was born and raised in Troy, so I’ve seen the good, bad, and the ugly,” said Wallace. “I know how great it can be, I’ve seen how bad things can be. I know it’s possible that we can turn things around. Build things for kids out here, give them things to do. A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

Anyone with information regarding last Friday’s homicide is asked to contact Troy police.

LATEST STORIES