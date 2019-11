STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many enjoy the sight of snow, its arrival has become an inconvenience for certain towns like Stony Creek.

The most recent storm around Halloween has left Roaring Branch Road closed after a portion of the road collapsed.

Repairs for the road are currently delayed. The town hopes to re-open it this spring.

In the meantime, Stony Creek Town Highway Superintendent Neil Bradley says they may open one lane for travel.