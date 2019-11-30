Winter storm resources, snow emergencies, school closures

LATEST FORECAST:

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

The following cities and towns have issued snow emergencies:

City of Amsterdam :

Starts 12/01/19 at 9:00 p.m. – Until snow emergency is lifted.

The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 9:00pm, Sunday December 1st, 2019 and must remain off city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.

APD will begin towing operations at the above listed time unless requested earlier DPW or necessity. Motorist needing parking accommodations can visit the Amsterdam Police Department Facebook page to view a list of city owned parking lots. The list is also presented in the “SNOW” pamphlet that is available for pick up at the Amsterdam Police Department or at Amsterdam City Hall.

A follow up press release will be sent out to notify the public when the Snow Emergency will be lifted. For immediate cell phone notification regarding this or any City emergency, please sign up for Nixle at www.nixle.com or simply text your zip code (12010) to 888-777.

The Town of Brunswick

12:00 NOON Sunday, December 1, 2019 until Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

Residents are asked to park in their driveways. There will be no parking in the streets.

Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/ or towed at the owner’s expense.

Village of Chatham

Starts 12/01/19 at 12 p.m. – Until further notice from Village

Kinderhook St.; Woodbridge Ave.; Cemetery Hill Rd.; Library Place; Locust St. People are encouraged to park in Depot Square Parking Lot.

As a reminder there is no overnight parking on the Village of Chatham Streets from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. All two hour parking laws will not be enforced during the snow emergency

For further information please check the Village of Chatham Facebook and web page.

Cohoes

Cohoes Mayor Christopher Briggs has declared a Snow Emergency in the City of Cohoes commencing at 7:00a.m. on Monday, December 2, there will be NO parking on the EVEN side of the street for a 24 hour period. On the following day, Tuesday, December 3, beginning at 7:00 a.m. there will be NO parking on the ODD side of the street for a 24 hour period. Any vehicles not moved to the appropriate side of the street will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Please note the City of Cohoes is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all motorists, pedestrians and community members entirely, and is kindly asking all residents to abide by the emergency parking notice. This proactive approach will assist in the ability to allow emergency personnel vehicles to proceed down narrow downtown streets with ease.

Residents that live on “one-way” streets with parking on only one side are allowed to park on the opposite side as long as it obeys with the snow emergency. The Mayor is asking all residents to pitch in and remember to shovel out fire hydrants in the vicinity of their property and please make sure your sidewalks are clear of snow and ice.

Village of Colonie

The Village of Colonie is enacting a Snow Emergency effective today December 1, 2019. The Emergency will be in effect until Tuesday December 3rd at 11:00 am. During this time there shall be no parking on Village of Colonie streets to aid snow removal.

Glens Falls

In anticipation of a long-duration snow event beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday morning, Mayor Dan Hall has declared a snow emergency in the City of Glens Falls for both Sunday night and Monday night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. During a snow emergency, on-street parking is banned and vehicle travel should be avoided to allow plows to clear the streets and emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded. Motorists who must travel are urged to use extreme caution as driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as the storm progresses.

The Town of Lenox, MA

SNOW EMERGENCY beginning Sunday, 01 December 2019 at 4 pm continuing through Tuesday, 03 December 2019 at 4 pm. Any vehicles parked on any streets town wide will be towed at the owner’s expense for snow removal purposes.



City of Pittsfield

Starts 12/01/19 at 11 a.m. – 12/03/19 at 1 p.m.

No vehicle is permitted to be parked or to be allowed to stand unattended on any street or way required to be plowed by the city except North Street, South Street and municipal parking lots where parking is allowed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the snow emergency.

No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m., so the lots may be plowed and sanded. Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

For the duration of the snow emergency, individuals who have no off-street parking available may park their cars in unreserved parking spaces of the McKay Street parking garage without penalty. City residents are further advised that sidewalks abutting their property must be cleaned of snow within 24 hours of the storm’s end and that it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from their property onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses.

City of Rensselaer

Starts 12/01/19 at 8 a.m.

NO PARKING will start on the ODD side of the streets for a 24 hour period.

The SNOW EMERGENCY will then switch sides on 12/02/19 at 8 a.m.

NO PARKING on the EVEN side of the street for a 24 hour period

Rotterdam

12/01/19 at Midnight – 12/3/19 at Midnight

The Rotterdam Highway Superintendent has issued a Snow Emergency for the Town of Rotterdam effective at Midnight Sunday 12/1/19. The Snow Emergency will be in effect until Midnight Tuesday 12/3/19. There is no parking allowed on any town roadways during the snow emergency. Vehicles found to be in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Saratoga Springs

Snow Emergency Declared for Saratoga Springs Effective December 2nd at 9:00 am

Emergency Situation Announced to Close City Hall Operations

Saratoga Springs, NY – Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco has declared a snow emergency in the City of Saratoga Springs in preparation for the upcoming winter storm. The snow emergency is effective at 9:00 am on Monday, December 2, and will be in effect until 9:00 pm Wednesday, December 4. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours. City streets with alternate side parking are not impacted and cars should be moved in accordance with the posted guidelines.

Mayor Meg Kelly also announced an emergency situation to close all non-emergency functions of city government on Monday December 2, 2019. Police, fire, and DPW snow removal operations will continue uninterrupted. The closure of city hall operations requires the re-scheduling of the City Council pre-agenda meeting to Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:30 am.

City residents can report snow removal issues to the Department of Public Works by calling DPW dispatch at 518-584-3356.

Town of Schodack

Starts 12/01/19 at 12 p.m. – 12/03/19 at 8 a.m.

No on street parking during this time. Please move basketball hoops and trash cans back 3 feet from the pavement edge.

Village of Scotia

HOLIDAY ON THE AVE IS STILL ON – Come one, Come all.Mohawk Ave, today, Sunday December 1 from 2 to 5

After the festivities and due to the expected storm, the Village of Scotia has declared a snow emergency. As a result, a parking ban will be in effect on all streets and in the municipal lot from 12:01 a.m. Monday (December 2nd) until 6 a.m. on Tuesday (December 3rd). Violators may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.



Town of Nassau Winter Storm Directive



In consultation with the Nassau Highway Superintendent:

By Order and Directive,

Due to the impeding significant snowfall of an approaching winter storm, effective noon today (December 1, 2019) until Tuesday noon (December 3, 2019) there is no parking on any roadway in the Town of Nassau. Vehicles impeding snow removal will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Residents should plan for treacherous road conditions and the possibility of power outages due to storm conditions.

Nassau Highway has been preparing for the storm for several days. Plow beats take 3-4 hours so heavy snow buildup on roads is possible. Please exercise caution and be safe.

City of Watervliet

Has declared a Snow Emergency effective Tuesday December 3, beginning at 7:00 AM. The Emergency will be in effect until Thursday December 5 at 7:00 AM.

Beginning on Monday, the Watervliet Police Department will begin the process of notifying residents, through NIXLE, of the process of snow removal and what areas will be affected on that given day. All residents should opt-in to the NIXLE system by visiting watervlietpolice.com in order to remain informed about the process of Snow Removal in the City of Watervliet.

When a Snow Emergency is declared, the City of Watervliet conducts a comprehensive snow removal process that requires residents to move their vehicles in order for plows to clean streets from curb to curb. Any vehicles that do not follow this process are subject to ticket and tow from the area. Police vehicles precede the plows and direct residents when to move their vehicles.

Please contact the general Manager’s Office for clarification on this process at 518-270-3800 ext. 122.

Please stay informed by tuning into local television and print media news reports, NIXLE updates, and the Watervliet Police Social Media outlets.