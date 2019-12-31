Smoking likely to blame for fatal Great Barrington fire

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Investigators say the exact origin of the fire that killed a Massachusetts couple in the bedroom of their apartment earlier this month remains undetermined, but smoking appears to be a likely culprit.

Officials in a statement say electrical and all other ignition sources had been ruled out, except for the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Dec. 9 fire at the Beech Tree Commons complex in Great Barrington killed 68-year-old Michael Romano and 67-year-old Susan Romano. Officials also said a smoke alarm in the hallway outside their bedroom did not sound.

