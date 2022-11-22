SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Menstrual Health Coalition (SMHC) has partnered with Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) to launch the second-period pantry. The period pantry is located at 839 Albany St. Schenectady.

The first-period pantry was completed earlier this month on November 9. The pantry offers free products to those who menstruate. The first-period pantry is located at Bethesda House on State Street in Schenectady. Those who wish to donate can do so by mailing product or monetary donation to 107 Nott Terrace, Suite #301, Schenectady or you can donate through their website.