ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Black Friday is coming up on Friday, November 24. The day after is called Small Business Saturday, and encourages people to shop local and support small businesses as the holiday season ramps up.

Some municipalities are holding Small Business Saturday events and/or promoting residents to shop at these businesses. Here’s where you can find holiday deals from some local businesses.

Albany

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Lark Street Business Improvement District are encouraging residents to support local businesses on Lark Street and downtown Albany on Small Business Saturday. You can view the list of Lark Street businesses on the Lark Street BID website.

Stuyvesant Plaza

Several stores at Stuyvesant Plaza are running deals for Small Business Saturday. Stores in the Plaza include:

The Book House

Chico’s

Circles

The Delmar Bootery

Eastern Mountain Sports

Edleez Tobacco

Felthousen’s

5th Corner Goods & Gifts

Footbeats/Stride Rite

Franks Adams Jewelers

G. Willikers

Hippo’s

Loft

Olivia!

Lola Saratoga

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Pearl Grant Richmans

Penseys Spices

Pottery Barn

Silver Parrot

Ta-Da!

The Pottery Place

Rad Soap Co.

Talbots

Ten Thousand Villages

Top Shelf Wine and Spirit

White House/Black Market

Troy

The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is promoting its “Shop Small, Shop Troy” initiative for Small Business Saturday on November 25. The first 10 to 15 customers at each retail store that day will get an exclusive 2023 “Shop Small, Shop Troy” tote bag.

Participating businesses

10:Two, 3 Third Street

22 Second Street Winery, 22 2nd Street

Amazing Intimate Essentials, 516 River Street

Anchor No. 5 Boutique, 288 River Street

Angela’s Bridal, 33 Second Street

Annick Designs, 269 River Street

Apricot Fine Jewelry Works, 188 River Street

Aquilonia Comics & Cards, 412 Fulton Street

ArtCentric Marketplace, 266 River Street

Britches of Troy, 216 River Street

The Broken Mold Studio, 284 River Street

Butterfly Plant Studio, 1809 Fifth Avenue

Cahill Sporting Goods, 26 Fourth Street

Capital City Cash, 40 Third Street

The Counties of Ireland, 77 Third Street

Dillon James Jewelry, 3 Third Street

Exterra Crystals, 11 First Street

Flower World, 83 Third Street

Flowers by Pesha, 501 Broadway

Gurley Precision Instruments, 514 Fulton Street

Hatchet Hardware, 63 Third Street

Her Love Collections, 195 River Street

Henry Loves Betty Pet Boutique, 195 River Street

Hippies, Witches, & Gypsies, 33 Second Street

Lightexture, 2 Third Street

Love of Fuzz, 348 Congress Street

Love Story Bridal, 188 River Street

Marcus Blaque, 260 Broadway

Market Block Books, 290 River Street

Matt’s Refillery, 199 River Street

Mistik Boutique, 48 Fourth Street

NY Disc Golf Supply, 172 River Street

Olompia Grocery & Deli, 95 Congress

The Peachy Flynn, 152 Fourth Street

Pinhole Press, 333 Broadway 2nd Floor

River Rocks Jewelry & Bead Shop, 209 River Street

River Street Beat Shop, 197 River Street

Romanation Jewelers, 48 Third Street

Sawtooth Jewelry, 193 River Street

Segel Violins & Art Gallery, 44 Third Street

Spirits of Troy, 124 Ferry Street

T&J Handcrafted Soap, 271 River Street

Trap Sole Kitchen, 48 Fourth Street

Trojan Horse Antiques, 1 Fulton Street

Troy Cloth & Paper, 38 Third Street

Troy Threads, 272 River Street

Truly Rhe, 1 Broadway

Twilight Vintage Clothing, 44 Fourth Street

Uncle Sam’s Good Nutrition, 77 Fourth Street

Kim’s Convenience, 88 3rd Street

Midtown Grocery Store, 71 Congress Street

Night Owl News Deli, 400 Fulton Street

Schenectady

The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is encouraging residents to shop at local business not just on Small Business Saturday, but all season long. You can view all the stores on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. website.

Saratoga Springs

Participating businesses in Saratoga Springs will be having deals on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The stores will have a “Black Friday Participant” window signs and balloons.

Participants

Beef Jerky Experience

Botanicals Spa

Caroline & Main

Celtic Treasures

Crafters Gallery

The Dark Horse Mercantile

Encounter Boutique

Frivolous Boutique

Impressions of Saratoga

iRun LOCAL

Lifestyles of Saratoga

PaperDolls of Saratoga

The Pink Paddock

Saratoga Olive Oil Company

Saratoga Outdoors

Spoken Boutique

The Saratoga Day Spa

Star Radio 93.3FM

Union Hall Supply Company

Yellow Boutique

To view the full list of deals, you can visit the Black Friday Saratoga website.

Ballston Spa

Several businesses in the Village of Ballston Spa are having deals for Small Business Saturday. The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association is offering a “Passport to Ballston Spa” which includes a map of participating businesses, details on local deals, and access to a raffle, prizes, treats, and a photo-op with Santa in Wiswall Park.

Participants

A Touch of Tranquility Wellness

Amazing Finds Boutique

Boho Chic Boutique

Brookside Nursery

Corina Contemporary Jewelry

Curtis Lumber

D&R Lawn and Landscaping

Daisy Dry Goods

DB Trends

Fashion A-Fare Boutique

Front Street Social Club

Gateway House Thrift Shop

Glint Glassworks Studio

Hazel and Cleo

Iron Roost

JBA Concierge Medicine

Lansing Enterprises

Mia’s Vibrant Style with Spirit

National Bottle Museum

Nourish Designs

Petal and Hive

Play Hollow

Real McCoy Beer Co.

ReShop for the Good

Saratoga County History Center

Shiny Bins Cleaning Service

Speckled Pig Brewing Co.

Stone Soup Antiques

Sustainable Sundry

The Waxery

The Whistling Kettle

Tree Huggers

Two if By Sea

Waverly Square Antiques

Bennington, Vt.

The Better Bennington Corporation is celebrating Small Business Saturday by promoting merchants, restaurants, and other local businesses. The day includes a hot cocoa bar, treats, music, and more.