ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Black Friday is coming up on Friday, November 24. The day after is called Small Business Saturday, and encourages people to shop local and support small businesses as the holiday season ramps up.
Some municipalities are holding Small Business Saturday events and/or promoting residents to shop at these businesses. Here’s where you can find holiday deals from some local businesses.
Albany
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Lark Street Business Improvement District are encouraging residents to support local businesses on Lark Street and downtown Albany on Small Business Saturday. You can view the list of Lark Street businesses on the Lark Street BID website.
Stuyvesant Plaza
Several stores at Stuyvesant Plaza are running deals for Small Business Saturday. Stores in the Plaza include:
- The Book House
- Chico’s
- Circles
- The Delmar Bootery
- Eastern Mountain Sports
- Edleez Tobacco
- Felthousen’s
- 5th Corner Goods & Gifts
- Footbeats/Stride Rite
- Franks Adams Jewelers
- G. Willikers
- Hippo’s
- Loft
- Olivia!
- Lola Saratoga
- Jos. A. Bank Clothiers
- Pearl Grant Richmans
- Penseys Spices
- Pottery Barn
- Silver Parrot
- Ta-Da!
- The Pottery Place
- Rad Soap Co.
- Talbots
- Ten Thousand Villages
- Top Shelf Wine and Spirit
- White House/Black Market
Troy
The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is promoting its “Shop Small, Shop Troy” initiative for Small Business Saturday on November 25. The first 10 to 15 customers at each retail store that day will get an exclusive 2023 “Shop Small, Shop Troy” tote bag.
Participating businesses
- 10:Two, 3 Third Street
- 22 Second Street Winery, 22 2nd Street
- Amazing Intimate Essentials, 516 River Street
- Anchor No. 5 Boutique, 288 River Street
- Angela’s Bridal, 33 Second Street
- Annick Designs, 269 River Street
- Apricot Fine Jewelry Works, 188 River Street
- Aquilonia Comics & Cards, 412 Fulton Street
- ArtCentric Marketplace, 266 River Street
- Britches of Troy, 216 River Street
- The Broken Mold Studio, 284 River Street
- Butterfly Plant Studio, 1809 Fifth Avenue
- Cahill Sporting Goods, 26 Fourth Street
- Capital City Cash, 40 Third Street
- The Counties of Ireland, 77 Third Street
- Dillon James Jewelry, 3 Third Street
- Exterra Crystals, 11 First Street
- Flower World, 83 Third Street
- Flowers by Pesha, 501 Broadway
- Gurley Precision Instruments, 514 Fulton Street
- Hatchet Hardware, 63 Third Street
- Her Love Collections, 195 River Street
- Henry Loves Betty Pet Boutique, 195 River Street
- Hippies, Witches, & Gypsies, 33 Second Street
- Lightexture, 2 Third Street
- Love of Fuzz, 348 Congress Street
- Love Story Bridal, 188 River Street
- Marcus Blaque, 260 Broadway
- Market Block Books, 290 River Street
- Matt’s Refillery, 199 River Street
- Mistik Boutique, 48 Fourth Street
- NY Disc Golf Supply, 172 River Street
- Olompia Grocery & Deli, 95 Congress
- The Peachy Flynn, 152 Fourth Street
- Pinhole Press, 333 Broadway 2nd Floor
- River Rocks Jewelry & Bead Shop, 209 River Street
- River Street Beat Shop, 197 River Street
- Romanation Jewelers, 48 Third Street
- Sawtooth Jewelry, 193 River Street
- Segel Violins & Art Gallery, 44 Third Street
- Spirits of Troy, 124 Ferry Street
- T&J Handcrafted Soap, 271 River Street
- Trap Sole Kitchen, 48 Fourth Street
- Trojan Horse Antiques, 1 Fulton Street
- Troy Cloth & Paper, 38 Third Street
- Troy Threads, 272 River Street
- Truly Rhe, 1 Broadway
- Twilight Vintage Clothing, 44 Fourth Street
- Uncle Sam’s Good Nutrition, 77 Fourth Street
- Kim’s Convenience, 88 3rd Street
- Midtown Grocery Store, 71 Congress Street
- Night Owl News Deli, 400 Fulton Street
Schenectady
The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation is encouraging residents to shop at local business not just on Small Business Saturday, but all season long. You can view all the stores on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. website.
Saratoga Springs
Participating businesses in Saratoga Springs will be having deals on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The stores will have a “Black Friday Participant” window signs and balloons.
Participants
- Beef Jerky Experience
- Botanicals Spa
- Caroline & Main
- Celtic Treasures
- Crafters Gallery
- The Dark Horse Mercantile
- Encounter Boutique
- Frivolous Boutique
- Impressions of Saratoga
- iRun LOCAL
- Lifestyles of Saratoga
- PaperDolls of Saratoga
- The Pink Paddock
- Saratoga Olive Oil Company
- Saratoga Outdoors
- Spoken Boutique
- The Saratoga Day Spa
- Star Radio 93.3FM
- Union Hall Supply Company
- Yellow Boutique
To view the full list of deals, you can visit the Black Friday Saratoga website.
Ballston Spa
Several businesses in the Village of Ballston Spa are having deals for Small Business Saturday. The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association is offering a “Passport to Ballston Spa” which includes a map of participating businesses, details on local deals, and access to a raffle, prizes, treats, and a photo-op with Santa in Wiswall Park.
Participants
- A Touch of Tranquility Wellness
- Amazing Finds Boutique
- Boho Chic Boutique
- Brookside Nursery
- Corina Contemporary Jewelry
- Curtis Lumber
- D&R Lawn and Landscaping
- Daisy Dry Goods
- DB Trends
- Fashion A-Fare Boutique
- Front Street Social Club
- Gateway House Thrift Shop
- Glint Glassworks Studio
- Hazel and Cleo
- Iron Roost
- JBA Concierge Medicine
- Lansing Enterprises
- Mia’s Vibrant Style with Spirit
- National Bottle Museum
- Nourish Designs
- Petal and Hive
- Play Hollow
- Real McCoy Beer Co.
- ReShop for the Good
- Saratoga County History Center
- Shiny Bins Cleaning Service
- Speckled Pig Brewing Co.
- Stone Soup Antiques
- Sustainable Sundry
- The Waxery
- The Whistling Kettle
- Tree Huggers
- Two if By Sea
- Waverly Square Antiques
Bennington, Vt.
The Better Bennington Corporation is celebrating Small Business Saturday by promoting merchants, restaurants, and other local businesses. The day includes a hot cocoa bar, treats, music, and more.