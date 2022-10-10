ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have risen 1.8 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.64 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.23 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.43 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.98 per gallon while the highest was $5.05 per gallon.

The national price of gas has risen 13.8 cents in the past week for an average of $3.92 per gallon. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

October 10, 2021: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

October 10, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 10, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 10, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 10, 2017: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 10, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 10, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

October 10, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

October 10, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

October 10, 2012: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut.”

