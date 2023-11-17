ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Sunday, the annual “Bid for Kids’ Sake” Silent Auction will sell auction items and experiences until November 30. Items include tickets to Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox Games, designer jewelry, an acoustic guitar, and more. Interested bidders can bid online.

The auction looks to benefit local students. The Albany Fund for Education does this through weekend food backpacks, musical instruments, field trips, and classroom grants.

The Albany Fund for Education (AFE) is a not-for-profit charitable organization that raises money for innovative programs that enhance opportunities for students in the City School District of Albany. The organization was founded in 1998.