Skidmore suspends classes, delays return to campus amid COVID-19 outbreak

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skidmore College has suspended all classes through March 22. Students are also being advised to not return to campus until that date.

Skidmore College Pres. Philip Glotzbach wrote a letter Monday informing students, faculty and staff of the school’s decision to delay students’ return to campus after spring break.

The president acknowledged there are no known cases of coronavirus on campus, but after two confirmed cases in Saratoga County, the school decided to activate its Emergency Management Team, which now has a focused COVID-19 Working Group that meets daily.

Glotzbach wrote that, out of an abundance of caution, students are not to return to campus and classes have been suspended until March 22. He also stated the college is exploring alternatives to in-class instruction.

Students with questions regarding their specific housing situation should contact Ann Marie Przywara in the Office of Residential Life at aprzywar@skidmore.edu or 518-580-5765. Skidmore is also implementing the following measures:

Self-service in the dining hall and other dining locations is suspended.

Phone triage system: Students seeking services from Health Services, the Counseling Center, and Campus Safety must call first.

Additional hand-sanitizer stations have been placed in selected high-traffic areas on campus.

Facilities staff will be conducting deep cleaning in common and high-touch areas.

All non-Skidmore visitors are prohibited from visiting residence halls.

All college-sponsored travel on common carriers (trains, planes, buses, etc.) or to events with more than 50 people in the U.S. and abroad has been suspended.

All on-campus and off-campus college events (except classes and course-related activities) that involve large gatherings with more than 50 people are suspended.

All collegiate athletic practices and competitions are suspended.

The measures will remain in place until further notice, the president said.

Skidmore has a COVID-19 page on its website that will provide updates. The next update is scheduled for Thursday, March 12.

LATEST STORIES: