Skidmore sophomore spending quarantine, fall semester in hotel

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — College students are now arriving for the start of a year unlike any other. A hotel room is serving as the dorm for a Skidmore College sophomore.

Merryn Forbes is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine after traveling from California, but she’ll live at the hotel the entire semester.

“I think it will be much safer and more convenient than living in the dorms, especially in terms of corona because I will have my own bathroom that I don’t have to share with roughly five other people on my floor,” she said.

Other students said the isolation is not amounting to what they thought their college experience would look like.

