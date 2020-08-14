SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — College students are now arriving for the start of a year unlike any other. A hotel room is serving as the dorm for a Skidmore College sophomore.
Merryn Forbes is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine after traveling from California, but she’ll live at the hotel the entire semester.
“I think it will be much safer and more convenient than living in the dorms, especially in terms of corona because I will have my own bathroom that I don’t have to share with roughly five other people on my floor,” she said.
Other students said the isolation is not amounting to what they thought their college experience would look like.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Skidmore sophomore spending quarantine, fall semester in hotel
- Saugerties school district parents speak about remote learning this school year
- ‘Rent must be paid’: Eviction moratoriums expiring
- North Country Report: Inside distanced classrooms, lunchrooms at Hudson Falls High School
- As farmers call for more virus aid, Perdue says it’s waiting