Skidmore sophomore spending quarantine, fall semester in hotel

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — College students are now arriving for the start of a year unlike any other. A hotel room is serving as the dorm for a Skidmore College sophomore.

Merryn Forbes is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine after traveling from California, but she’ll live at the hotel the entire semester.

“I think it will be much safer and more convenient than living in the dorms, especially in terms of corona because I will have my own bathroom that I don’t have to share with roughly five other people on my floor,” she said.

Other students said the isolation is not amounting to what they thought their college experience would look like.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga