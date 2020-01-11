Skidmore hosts 9th annual American Culinary Conference

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ninth annual American Culinary Conference took place at Skidmore College Friday morning.

Chefs from across New York State took part in the ‘Chopped’-style competition hoping to win a gold medal.

The teams were tasked to make four-course menus using 17 specific ingredients such as lobster and Cornish game hens. The chefs were required to cook using only burners for the main courses and were judged on a variety of factors.

Ultimately, the team from Skidmore took home the gold. The team from SUNY Albany took home silver.