Skidmore fall 2020 semester will start two weeks early

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Skidmore is bringing students back for the fall 2020 semester two weeks early, the week of August 24, and will end classes by November 20. They are also planning a curriculum that will be conducted in-person, remotely or a combination of the two.
Skidmore says the planning process is focusing on the safety and health of its entire community including Saratoga Springs and returning to “fully residential, in-person instruction excellent liberal arts education as soon as possible.”
Skidmore says it is looking into ways to provide social distancing in the classroom and residential housing like rearranging spaces as well as new cleaning procedures, use of personal protective equipment, plexiglass shields, and best hygiene practices.
More information can be found on the Skidmore's website.
