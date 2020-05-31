Skidmore college holds virtual commencement

SARATOGA SPRINGS N.Y. – A local college has moved its 2020 commencement ceremony online.

Because of limitations on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, Skidmore College allowed their graduates to get together virtually. The event was broadcast live from the Surrey-Williamson Inn on Skidmore’s campus, and streamed on Skidmore’s website and social media accounts.

After praising the class’ resilience, President Philip A. Glotzbach acknowledged there was no playbook for life.

“We all had to make it up as we went along — rather like trying to keep an airplane flying while making emergency repairs. But you rose to the challenge. Along with so many people at our College, you displayed flexibility, inventiveness, perseverance and creativity,” President Philip A. Glotzbach

Despite going virtual, the ceremony still had a number of traditional elements, including: a touching rendition of Skidmore’s alma mater performed by Emma Berkowitz and Lindsay Walsh along with welcoming remarks by Jinan Al-Busaidi, senior class president.

Various departments and programs also organized a variety of other celebrations for graduates, each of whom also received a celebration box containing gifts, a letter from the president and any honor cords, stoles, Periclean Honors Forum medals, academic prizes or other awards that traditionally would be conferred during Commencement celebrations.

