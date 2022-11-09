ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Flags New England is honoring all who served in the US Armed Force during its Veterans Weekend event. Veterans, retired military and active-duty personnel are provided with complimentary park admission, meal, drinks, and more when they present a valid military ID.

The offer begins on Veterans Day, November 11 through November 13, noon until 7 p.m. “In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six Flags New England,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Complimentary Park Admission

Complimentary Parking

Complimentary Meal Voucher and Drink Bottle

Complimentary Americana Lanyard and Button

15% Off All Retail Items.

Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

$19.99 Park Admission (limit 4)

Discounted Drink Bottle

Complimentary Americana Button

Veterans Weekend Activities:

Opening Military Celebration (Daily)

Live Entertainment

Patriotic Stilt Walkers

Brass Band

Americana Decorations

Patriotic Music

Looney Tunes Characters

Roaming Entertainment

Recruitment Displays

Berkshire Mountain Wanderers

Oktoberfest Brews

Bavarian Menu

Kids Boo Fest

Musical Performances by Berkshire Hill Music Academy (November 11 and 12)

Eligible guests simply present a valid military ID at designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.