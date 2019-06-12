Sinkhole closes road in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local road is closed as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

A portion of Burgoyne Avenue between Pine Street and Pearl Street in Hudson Falls is closed due to a sinkhole. Pine Street is also closed between Burgoyne Avenue and Jones Avenue.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The Feeder Canal Bike Path will also be closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic through the immediate area due to safety concerns.

Washington County Department of Public Works, Hudson Falls Department of Public Works, Hudson Falls Police and the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Officials said the road will be closed throughout the night and “may be extensive” as additional evaluations are conducted on Wednesday.