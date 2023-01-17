SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Create a heart felt video dedicated to your loved one with the help of The Racing City Chorus. The chorus invites anyone interested, 18 older, from the Capital District to sing a love song with them to your sweetheart for Valentines Day.

The free service teaches individuals a one-minute arrangement of “I Just Called to Say I Love You”. There are two 60-minute rehearsals, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on January 24 at St. Edward’s Social Hall, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. The second rehearsal is on January 31 at PBA Hall, 5 Bliven Way, Saratoga Springs. The final product and video recording on your phone will take place on February 7 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the PBA Hall in Saratoga Springs.

The chorus will provide the sheet music and download of a learning track. The chorus explains you don’t need to be able to read music, they will help teach you the song with their Quartet. When it comes to singing you can either sing with a Quartet, or replace one of the Quartet singers. The style of your video is completely up to you and how you want to say I love you to someone special this Valentine’s Day.

This opportunity is limited to the first 20 participants. Visit the Racing City Chorus website for more information.