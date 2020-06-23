Siena to start Fall 2020 semester early due to pandemic

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local college is planning to start its Fall 2020 semester two weeks early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said in-person classes will begin on Monday, August 24. Final exams and residential life will end by Wednesday, November 25 dependent on local and state health guidelines and the track of the pandemic.

Students would not be expected to return to campus until the beginning of the spring semester in January.

The school is currently working on health and safety measures for all students and employees, including outfitting all classrooms with a camera to allow for remote learning if it becomes necessary.

