Siena to start Fall 2020 semester early due to pandemic

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local college is planning to start its Fall 2020 semester two weeks early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said in-person classes will begin on Monday, August 24. Final exams and residential life will end by Wednesday, November 25 dependent on local and state health guidelines and the track of the pandemic.

Students would not be expected to return to campus until the beginning of the spring semester in January.

The school is currently working on health and safety measures for all students and employees, including outfitting all classrooms with a camera to allow for remote learning if it becomes necessary.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak