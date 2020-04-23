LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College will furlough dozens of staff members because of the financial toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
Seventy-five staff members, a majority of whom whose job was impacted when students left campus, will begin the furlough on May 2.
The college also said it is facing a $3 million capital budget reduction and will not contribute 10 percent to employees’ retirement plans from May 15 to the end of 2020.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Siena to furlough 75 staff members
- Democrats and Republicans split on emergency relief funding for local and state governments
- Lawmakers clash over Georgia’s decision to reopen
- As coronavirus ravages nursing homes, feds hope to better track outbreak
- Congress can’t agree on how to vote remotely during pandemic