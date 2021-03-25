Siena students invited to wear traditional hijab on campus

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Siena College were invited to try on a hijab Thursday as part of a unique initiative put on by the school’s Muslim Student Association.

The activity was used to educate non-Muslim allies on campus what the hijab means and why it was used. The event was put on in collaboration with the college’s Women’s Center.

“In a post-9/11 era, there are a lot of misconceptions about what hijab means to Muslim women, and it’s often forgotten that hijab is such a universal concept,” junior Elhan Malik explained. “You know, Mother Mary wore a scarf on her head. Nuns do it as well. And so I think that, you know, because of the hatred there have been a lot of hate crimes toward Muslim women and this kind of normalizes it for people. And it reminds people that, at the end of the day, we’re just human beings and this is just a way that we choose to cover.”

The information at the event is also located throughout the campus to help further educate non-Muslim students.