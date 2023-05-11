LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this week, NEWS10 told a story about a Siena College student who helped save the life of a Yankee Trails bus driver having a medical episode behind the wheel. On Thursday, the student reunited with another bus driver on board who helped during the emergency.

This past Saturday, on the way from the Siena campus to the College Suites in Troy, a woman who was training suffered a cardiac episode near the intersection of Routes 9 and 378 and stopped breathing.

That’s when Yankee Trails bus driver Mike Koch and Siena student Prince Asante sprang into action. Koch called 911 and brought the bus to a stop and once it was stopped, Asante performed CPR until she was taken to the hospital.

“He was fantastic. He knew right what to do. Pre-med student, so obviously God put him in the right place at the right time,” Koch said.

“When everything settled down, I was like, ‘Oh, I did something great.’ I felt good that I was able to do that,” Asante said.

The woman who suffered the medical episode is still in the hospital recovering.