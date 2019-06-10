Siena Poll: New Yorkers say yes to marijuana, no to a fourth term for Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yes on marijuana, no on licenses for undocumented drivers, and overwhelming support for vaccinations. A new poll from the Siena Research Institute reveals New York voters’ opinions on a number of hot-button issues as the New York State Legislature approaches the end of its 2019 legislative session.

As the New York Legislature approaches the end of the session a number of hot-button items remain on the agenda.

According to the Siena poll released Monday morning, 55% of New York voters are supportive of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana (55-40). That’s up 3% from April. Governor Andrew Cuomo says he does not see the legislature reaching an agreement on that issue this session.

New Yorkers are strongly supportive (84-13%) of eliminating the religious exemption for child vaccination requirements, and for adding an Equal Rights Amendment to the New York State Constitution (72-17%), according to the poll. New Yorkers also support a “Medicare for All”-style single payer health insurance system in New York State 51-40%. Voters oppose (53-41%) allowing undocumented immigrants to receive driver’s licenses.

“New Yorkers overwhelmingly support legislation requiring parents to vaccinate their children regardless of religious beliefs. More than three-quarters of voters from every party and region support it,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “There is also overwhelming support for amending the State Constitution to add an Equal Rights Amendment. Republicans support the state ERA 56-30 percent, while independents support it 70-17 percent and Democrats approve 82-11 percent. At least 70 percent of voters from every region support it.

Governor Cuomo himself has a 52-42% approval rating, according to the poll, up from 47-48% in April, his best rating since March 2018. However, by a 58-37% margin New York voters say Governor Cuomo should not run for a fourth term as governor, as he has recently announced he intends to do.

The Siena Research Institute also polled various New York presidential candidates against each other and found Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to be the current leader. Sen. Gillibrand beats New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio among Democrats 56-25%, and leads President Donald Trump among all voters 58-34%. Mayor de Blasio comes out ahead of President Trump by a narrow 48-36% margin.