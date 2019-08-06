Siena Poll: New Yorkers say Gov. Cuomo has made NY better, despite all-time lowest approval

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the $175.5 billion state budget during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol Sunday, March, 31, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new poll from the Siena Research Institute released Tuesday morning shows New Yorkers believe Governor Andrew Cuomo has made New York a better place during his tenure as governor, despite his current low favorability and job performance ratings.

According to the poll, by a margin of 51-39%, registered voters in New York say Cuomo has made the state a better place to live in his nine years as governor.

However, Cuomo’s favorability rating, 43-50% matches his lowest-ever favorability, and his job performance 34-64% is at its lowest level ever.

The poll also took a look at New Yorker’s views on a number of issues at the top of mind in New York state.

Voters overwhelmingly approve of new laws to require vaccinations of children regardless of their parent’s religious beliefs (84-14%), establish a farmworkers’ bill of rights (78-15%), mandate zero electrical carbon emissions by 2020 (73-19%), ban single-use plastic bags (65-31%), and prohibit the use of the gay and trans panic defense (58-33%).

A majority of New York voters oppose the recent “green light bill,” allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a New York driver’s license (43-53%).

New Yorkers also approved of a new law allowing congressional leaders to have access to the state tax returns of any New Yorker, a bill widely assumed to specifically target President Donald Trump (53-41%).

For more on the methods used in the poll and to take a closer look at the data, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9c83fb30501/56f6045c-a131-4d8c-989d-a55b47238bd5.pdf

