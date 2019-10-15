Siena Poll: New Yorkers oppose dividing the state, split on impeachment inquiry

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new poll by Siena Research Institute found that New Yorkers are divided along party lines when it comes to the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

According to the poll, impeachment and removal is supported by 79 percent of Democrats and opposed by 81 percent of Republicans, with independents closely divided.

When it comes to the Democrats running in the 2020 Presidential Campaign, the poll shows New York Democrats favor both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren above the rest of the candidates.

The Siena poll also found that two-Thirds of New Yorkers Oppose Dividing the Empire State into Two States. The poll asked people if they would want New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland Counties separated from the 53 counties. 66% percent of those polled upstate and 70% of those downstate oppose the idea.

You can find full details of the Siena Research Institute poll here.