Siena packs gift boxes for graduating seniors

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend was supposed to be Siena College’s 2020 commencement — rescheduled from earlier this summer — however, that ceremony was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school, though, did not want the graduating class to feel forgotten.
Volunteers got together on Friday and spent several hours packing gift boxes for every member of the graduating class. The boxes included a blanket featuring the Siena logo, a diploma cover, a tassel, a letter from Siena President Chris Gibson and a keepsake picture frame.
“The Siena students who earned their Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, we wanted to send them a special acknowledgement gift from the college,” spokesperson Lisa Witkowski said.
The logo blankets for each student were donated by Pretty Rugged, a Lake George-based apparel company.
