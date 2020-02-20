Siena limits TU Center tickets for basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A controversial decision has kept some Siena basketball fans out of the Times Union Center.

The building can technically seat almost 14,000 people for college basketball, but Siena has set the capacity at nearly half that by blocking off the Upper Bowl.

Some fans were turned away from the Saints’ sellout over the weekend. Athletic Director John D’Argenio said the reduction of seats is meant to drive up ticket demand and excitement.

“We wanted to move everyone downstairs again to create that energy,” he said. “And, of course, it could change. That’s the great part about having a building this size. Once we get going, if we’re having multiple sellouts, if we sell another 500 season tickets, we can always make adjustments.”

They may consider a change for next year.