Siena investigating on-campus gathering that did not follow health protocols

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College is investigating after an on-campus gathering was held over the weekend where students did not wear masks and there was no social distancing.

The school said it has temporarily dismissed fewer than 20 students from campus housing as a result. They have not been dismissed or suspended from the College.

The investigation is ongoing.

President Christopher P. Gibson Ph.D., said, “Siena students signed a pledge before coming to campus in August that they would fully abide by our health and safety protocols and those of New York state. While the overwhelming majority of our community members have been faithfully adhering to these regulations, violations must be decisively addressed for the safety and well being of all.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES