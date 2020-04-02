Siena hosting virutal tours of campus

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During what would normally be a busy time for campus tours, colleges are taking their recruitment efforts online.

Siena College is offering virtual tours and keeping in touch with prospective students by phone, e-mail and video call. Admission Director Katie Szalda said students shouldn’t stress because everyone across the country is in the same boat, and affected grades and test scores will be taken into consideration.

“For the seniors right now, a big part is getting on campus to visit, and now that campus has been closed — social distancing is in place — this normal experience that they were looking forward to has been taken away from them,” she said. “We’ve always done a very personal style of recruitment — one-on-one, hand-to-hand reaching out to the students some more so than ever right now. It’s about the students and what their needs are.”

Szalda’s best advice for perspective students is to ask plenty of questions.

