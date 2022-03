LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students and staff at Siena College gathered on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine. There was singing, prayers and a Bible reading.

Student leaders said it was important for the college to show it stands with the brothers and sisters in Ukraine. The college said they are holding a supply and clothing drive for the people of Ukraine in partnership with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet.