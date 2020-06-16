Siena holds prayer service, ringing of bells

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Siena College

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After postponing their service last week, Siena College held their prayer event Monday evening to commemorate receiving three bells of remembrance from the Franciscan Friars who founded the school. 

The service took place at the front steps of Siena Hall. 

In light of recent events like the death of George Floyd, Monday’s message was to honor lives lost and encourage humility.  To conclude the service, 2020 graduates came forth to peal the bells in celebration of their commencement.

Their class gift will go towards installing the bells on campus. 

“It shows a lot of support from our school,” student athlete Jordan King said. “They have our backs, and the African American community, and they want to make a change. Not just a change in the community but the whole world.” 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak