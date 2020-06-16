Siena holds prayer service, ringing of bells

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After postponing their service last week, Siena College held their prayer event Monday evening to commemorate receiving three bells of remembrance from the Franciscan Friars who founded the school.

The service took place at the front steps of Siena Hall.

In light of recent events like the death of George Floyd, Monday’s message was to honor lives lost and encourage humility. To conclude the service, 2020 graduates came forth to peal the bells in celebration of their commencement.

Their class gift will go towards installing the bells on campus.

“It shows a lot of support from our school,” student athlete Jordan King said. “They have our backs, and the African American community, and they want to make a change. Not just a change in the community but the whole world.”

