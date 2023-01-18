LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not every day you fight your own fire, but that’s exactly what students at Siena College did when a fire broke out in a townhouse kitchen Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dominick DiBenedetto said the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire to find the quick thinking students knocked down the fire using a fire extinguisher before they arrived.

“The students brought groceries in and hit the stove top, turning the burner on without realizing it,” DiBenedetto said. “They left the paper bags on top of the stove and the contents caught fire and it spread a little bit to the microwave above it and the students were able to contain it.”

It’s something the fire department doesn’t see often and DiBenedetto said safety should come first when there’s a fire of any kind, including how to use different safety equipment.

“Fire extinguishers have a method called the pass method which you pull the pin, aim it at the base of the fire, squeeze it and aim back and forth which allows it to cover over the entire fire so it doesn’t get any oxygen,” DiBenedetto said.

If the students didn’t take matters into their own hands, the fire could have been much worse.

”Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds so another two minutes and that could have been a fully involved kitchen fire,” DiBenedetto said.

A spokesperson for Siena College tells News10 the kitchen will be repaired as soon as possible and the students are looking forward to beginning the new semester.