Siena College students put on a robot show

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s called robot class. It’s a one-semester class at Siena College were students learn practical applications of robot technology.

On Friday, students showed off their creations. There was the bar bot, trivia bot and the nurse bot, among the many others.

Audrey Martino and Cheryl McClean work on their trivia bot as it goes from door to door asking it’s questions.

The students had about a month to work on their robots. Each one uses a turtle base unit, and from there, they build in cameras, sensors and other devices.

Some of the robots use voice recognition software like the music bot. This robot has a selection of tunes that you can request by showing a piece of paper with a code or by using a verbal command.

The class gives the students the practical skills they will need when they go out into the workforce.