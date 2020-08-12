Siena College student takes NEWS10 through her life in mandatory quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo added Virginia to the long list of travel advisory states on July 21. That didn’t give Siena College junior Natalie Vu a lot of time to grab her stuff and get to school so her two week mandatory quarantine wouldn’t interrupt classes.

“Most students have a lot of time to get ready to come back to campus. I actually only had a couple days to pack up all my things,” she says.

All incoming students from states on the advisory list are now quarantined in Snyder Hall. Vu says the first couple days were tough stuck between four unfamiliar bare walls.

“I think for me, it was being quite so isolated from everybody. At home I had my family and here, I was just visiting friends through FaceTime,” she explains on a Zoom call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

However, she says she got over the hump by finding a routine, and a well stocked Netflix list.

“Once I got past those first two days, the time has really flown by. I’ve made it through a whole season of Grey’s Anatomy in a couple of days so, streaming apps are just amazing,” she laughs.

Vu says she’s also passed the time by exercising, learning calligraphy from her friends, and drawing. She also adds Siena staff have done their best to keep quarantined students both safe and happy.

“They worked with I think the New York Department of Health in order to formulate a plan for us to get some fresh air, which is super nice, and then the first day that we were outside they brought ice cream out to whoever wanted it,” Vu explains.

“It’s the little things they do to make us happy. They feed us every day, but also they add in snacks and stuff we might like. There’s also been Netflix watch parties and yoga, which has been really nice. It breaks the time up, and they’re also really transparent so we’re informed and understand why this is going on,” she continues.

Vu is on day 12 of her quarantine. She says she already knows exactly what she’s looking forward to most the instant these last 48 hours are up.

“I honestly think it’s going for a run around campus. You know, it gives me something to look forward to at the end. I’m in the homestretch,” she says.