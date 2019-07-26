Siena College president suffers massive stroke

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The president of Siena College is in a Rochester hospital after suffering a massive stroke.

Brother Ed Coughlin was undergoing surgery to repair a congenital heart defect at Strong Memorial Hospital at the time.

Students and faculty were upset over the news and concerned for their president. About 250 students and staff held a prayer service Friday morning at the campus grotto.

They lit candles and prayed for Coughlin’s recovery.

According to Siena, Coughlin’s surgery was more complicated than expected. Doctors said it went well, but there was an unrelated complication, which is when he suffered the stroke.

As of Friday afternoon, Coughlin was still unconscious. He is in the Intensive Care Unit and being closely monitored by the stroke recovery team.

Brother Coughlin was set to step down as Siena’s eleventh college president next year.

Dr. Margaret Madden, the Vice President for Academic Affairs, is now acting president for the foreseeable future.