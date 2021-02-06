Siena College breaks out new campus tour to attract new freshman during pandemic

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges break out all new bells and whistles to attract high school juniors and seniors. The pandemic means schools can’t do what they usually would to turn these eager students into new freshmen.

“It’s been a little different than what I had assumed, but it’s actually been really nice so far,” says Riley Knight, a senior from New Jersey.

“It’s definitely not the same and not what I don’t think anyone would have pictured, but so far it’s going pretty well and we’re making the most of it I think,” says Hannah MacKenzie, a senior student from Saratoga.

Siena College Director of Admissions Katie Szalda says the private college still saw record-breaking new freshman numbers in both 2019 with 842 and 2020 with 898 new students. But if they want to keep it that way in 2021, they know they need to work around COVID restrictions to step up their recruitment game.

“The visit is so important. It’s an important part of finding that right fit, so students pull up here in front of Siena Hall, you can see behind me the big screen. We treat it like a drive-in movie. At the end of the movie, they turn up their Zoom link where they’re introduced to two current Siena Saints,” says Szalda to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

The virtual guides then narrate the car tours through day to day life on the Siena campus.

“They read their applications, they read their essays, they see their activities, their involvement. It’s a very personal experience so as the students are driving around campus talking to the two Saints, they’re hearing what their life would be like as a Saint specific to their interests and hobbies,” she goes on to explain.

Both students and parents say the effort to work safely around the pandemic makes them feel more welcomed to campus, despite the circumstances.

“It’s really, I just really appreciate it,” says Hannah.

“We got dog treats, so it’s fantastic,” laughs her dad, James MacKenzie. “They thought of everything.”

“If I’m going to drive in the car two and a half hours to come look at a school, I was worried that we would just go through and it would be a cold first impression, but they’ve already made you feel pretty welcomed here,” says Riley’s mom, Jennifer Knight.

“You didn’t think that you were going to get this personal of an experience at the beginning, but it’s super night for them to constantly be communicating with us,” Riley adds.

Director Szalda says this is weekend will be the last of the car tours, but thanks to lower COVID numbers, Siena can now offer small, socially distant, in-person tours starting next week.