LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The graduating class of 2020 at Siena College will be honored in the summer of 2022 because their events were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The college sent a memo to graduates on Wednesday.

Siena said plans are in place for an informal on-campus celebration taking place in June 2022. It was approved by the Class of 2020 Council.

Those who filled out the survey asked what should be done to honor them. Dates and times still need to be arranged.