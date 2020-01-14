Siena basketball players visit middle school

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local middle schoolers had a special treat Tuesday morning.

Siena College basketball players paid a visit to North Albany Academy and spoke with the students about the importance of showing up to class and doing their homework in order to become successful later in life.

One of the players, Jordan King, is a freshman from Albany and shared some key advice that he gave the students.

“Just keep working hard in the classroom and on the court,” he said. “But the classroom is where it starts so, if you’re working hard in there, everything else will come in life.”

The kids were amazed at how tall the players are and even got a chance to play basketball with them after asking them questions.