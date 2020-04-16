Siena acknowledges Dr. Fauci’s honorary degree

Breaking News
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and key figure in the fight against the coronavirus in the U.S., is also an honorary Siena College graduate.

The college awarded Dr. Fauci an honorary degree in 2011 for his work as a physician, medical researcher and public official.

In a Facebook post, the college acknowledged the honorary Saint saying they were “proud of everything Dr. Anthony Fauci is doing for our country.”

