Sidewalk Brigade shovels sidewalks for neighbors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The plows have cleared the roadways, but the sidewalks are a different story. One local group is helping keep Albany sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

Walkable Albany created a group called the Sidewalk Brigade, and they clear the sidewalks after the plows have come through their neighborhood. Monday night, they met at State and Lark Streets and cleared crosswalks, bus stops and sidewalks that were covered in the snow.

The group said it was one way to help those in the community who walk to have a safe way to get around the city.

“It’s a nice way we can make our neighbors’ lives a little bit better,” Walkable Albany founder Andrew Neidhardt said. “Lots of people walk up and down Lark Street to get to the grocery store, school and work and to bus stops, and we can make their lives a little bit better without slipping and falling on their face.”

Walkable Albany also said they want to expand the project to other parts of the city.